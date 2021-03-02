Watch 'Voyagers' descend into utter chaos in a new teaser trailer

Voyagers’ psychedelic teaser trailer was dropped by Lionsgate earlier today.

Written and directed by Neil Burger (Billions, Divergent), Voyagers sees a bunch of young people sent up into deep space in search of a new home away from Earth in the near future. Paranoia grows on board and sees the crew descend into pure madness following the mysterious death of their adult captain.

From the teaser trailer alone, we can see that this sci-fi flick won’t be an easy ride. It looks like it has more in common with Lord of the Flies or The Stanford Prison Experiment. Whether or not the drinking water onboard their spacecraft is drugged as the film suggests, the youngsters seem very keen to give in to their more primal, carnal desires either way.

Very quickly, they’re experimenting with pain and pleasure, there are fires breaking out, fistfights and crew-mates potentially being kicked out of the airlock. If this is their true nature, the new human race won’t last long.

Lionsgate summarised Voyagers as follows:

“With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the insatiable hunger for power.”

Voyagers has assembled quite a cast. It stars Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp and Fionn Whitehead. It will also feature Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe and Quintessa Swindell.

Voyagers was first scheduled for release in November 2020. Due to COVID-19 rescheduling basically every movie release, the sci-fi flick got pushed back to 2021. It will now receive a theatrical release on April 9, 2021.