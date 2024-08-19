Based on the lived experience of co-creator Kyla Harris, We Might Regret This gives the underrepresented topic of disability the “Rolls Royce treatment” it deserves. Brilliantly funny and boasting some incredible talent (Green Wing’s Darren Boyd, Ghosts’, Lolly Adefope) we explain below how to watch We Might Regret This online from Monday, August 19.

UK viewers can watch We Might Regret This online absolutely FREE on BBC iPlayer. But if you happen to be away from home, don’t fret, because you can watch We Might Regret This on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Written by Harris and Lee Getty, We May Regret This heralds an exciting step forward for disability representation, as well as being the first show with a wheelchair acting both as series lead and creator.

Harris plays Canadian tetraplegic Freya, whose whirlwind love affair with silver fox Abe (Boyd) sees her moving into his London home. It’s not long, however, before they're joined by Jo (Elena Saurel, Industry), Freya’s chaotic best friend, who joins them to become Freya's round-the-clock carer. She might be the obtrusive third wheel of this relationship, but Abe has his own ongoing entanglements with not-quite ex-wife Jane (Sally Phillips) and her son Levi (Edward Bluemel).

We May Regret This humorously charts the dynamics of blended families and female friendship, while challenging an infantilized depiction of Disabled people. The show doesn’t shy away from drug use or saucy sex scenes. And, in one outrageous scene, the unprecedented intimacy of being a career is made vividly clear when an ex-military PA trainer (Adefope) offers a hands-on demonstration of how to manually relieve someone’s constipation.

It's already earned acclaim, being called "the sharpest, smartest sitcom since Fleabag" by British Vogue and described in The Guardian as one of the “funniest” depictions of the carer-dependent relationship ever committed to TV.

So, don’t miss this taboo-busting new comedy. Read our guide for how to watch We Might Regret This online from anywhere and for free. We’ve got all the information you need below.

How to watch We Might Regret This online FREE in the UK

UK viewers can watch We Might Regret This online from Monday, August 19, on BBC Two, with episodes airing at 10 pm UK time. We Might Regret This will comprise of six episodes in total, and new instalments will be broadcast at the same time each week. Alternatively, you can watch the entire series FREE on BBC iPlayer now. If you plan on watching We Might Regret This live – online or on linear TV – then you’ll need to ensure you have a valid TV license. We’ve provided a full episode release date and time schedule below.

Can I watch We Might Regret This online in the US?

At present, We Might Regret This isn’t available to watch online in the US. As soon as we hear that the BBC comedy is available for audiences in America, we’ll provide the latest information here.

Out of the country? That means you’ll need a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer if you’re outside the UK when We Might Regret This airs.

Can I watch We Might Regret This online in Australia?

Aussies aren’t able to watch We Might Regret This either. While the series is being shopped to international distributors, to our knowledge, none have yet purchased the rights to the show.

A Brit abroad? Download a VPN to connect to regionally-specific services like iPlayer and stream your favorite shows, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch We Might Regret This online from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch We Might Regret This online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.

When will We Might Regret This be released?

If you’re in the UK, you can watch We Might Regret This on BBC Two beginning Monday, August 19. There are a total of six episodes, each being broadcast weekly at 10 pm UK time. However, if you’ve cut the cord – or simply don’t want to wait to discover what happens next – you’ll be able to stream every episode of the series on BBC iPlayer from the day of the show’s debut.

See the release schedule below for individual dates and broadcast times.

Episode 1 – Monday, August 19 at 10 pm UK on BBC Two

Episode 2 – Monday, August 26 at 10 pm UK on BBC Two

Episode 3 – Monday, September 2 at 10 pm UK on BBC Two

Episode 4 – Monday, September 9 at 10 pm UK on BBC Two

Episode 5 – Monday, September 16 at 10 pm UK on BBC Two

Episode 6 – Monday, September 23 at 10 pm UK on BBC Two

