What on TV for Thursday, December 3

You can catch performances by Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Mariah Carey, and more tonight with the iHeart Jingle Ball’s greatest hits show. Carrie Underwood’s holiday special arrives today on HBO Max, and Law & Order: SVU tonight is set during COVID times.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments

It's the 25th anniversary for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Tonight you can celebrate the event on the CW with backstage moments and performances by Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and many more.

Watch at 8pm EST on the CW

Law & Order: SVU

Tonight on Law & Order: SVU, the team questions a group of college roommates after one of them goes MA during a COVID lockdown.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The family is going on vacation tonight on Jersey Shore. The countdown to Angelina's arrival is on and the guys need to figure out how to tell Deena. Meanwhile, the squad tries to play matchmaker by creating a dating show for Single Ronnie.

Watch at 8pm EST on MTV

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood's latest holiday special drops today on HBO Max. Underwood will appear with a live orchestra and choir, performing a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating her faith and the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as new original material from her recently-released album.

Watch anytime on HBO Max

Battlebots

Battlebots are making their dramatic return tonight on for season 5 of the popular show. Hard-hitting combat returns as 60 teams converge for a tournament of all-out robotic carnage. Jack Barker from End Game finally gets the match he's been waiting for as he squares off with Ray Billings and his lethal bot Tombstone.

Watch at 8pm EST on Discovery

Break

After a serious accident, Lucie tries to rediscover herself as a dancer and meets Vincent, a talented b-boy battling his own insecurities.

Watch anytime on Netflix