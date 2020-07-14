What to watch for Tuesday, July 13, 2020

Only Tuesday can bring you the following things: Showbiz kids, knights who say "ni!," quarantined sports show hosts, and Simon Cowell.

OK, Wednesday probably could bring you that, too, but today is Tuesday.

Also headed your way today? The fascinating Netflix documentary on the business of the drug trade. Which, of course, is what keeps that illegal enterprise going.

Keep on reading for the best of what's to come today.

MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle Sounders vs. Chicago Fire

Start your day the right way with a little bit of Major League Soccer.

The 2020 season nearly ended before it began in early spring, thanks to the global pandemic. But the teams have gathered in Orlando for a full tournament before attempting to finish up the regular season in their home stadiums.

And this morning it's the Seattle Sounders vs. Chicago Fire in what's sure to be a good match.

Watch on ESPN at 9 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

The king of all comedy movies! It's as silly as ever, and it paved the way for so many films that followed.

The gist? King Arthur has to find the Holy Grail. And there are a few obstacles in his way.

If you've somehow never seen this one, better go ahead and record it. Because it's so ridiculous that it may well take you a couple viewings for everything to start to make sense. bUt you're going to laugh your butt off trying to figure it out.

Watch on IFC at 9 a.m.

The Jump

Doing a live sports talk and interview show from a fully stocked studio is hard enough. Doing it from a hotel room in luxurious Orlando? I wouldn't want to try it.

But that's exactly what ESPN's Rachel Nichols is doing this week as she leads the show from the Walt Disney World Resort, inside the NBA Florida Campus. She's running things from her hotel room, using an iPad, while she works her way through the NBA's mandatory seven-day quarantine process.

Analysts, reporters and special guests will continue to appear remotely.

Watch on ESPN at 3 p.m.

America's Got Talent

The latest round of auditions wrap up with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges' table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews.

At stake? Just a cool $1 million for whomever makes it the farthest.

Watch on NBC at 8 p.m.

Stargirl

Tensions rise among the JSA members after Courtney suggests who she wants to recruit next to the team. Meanwhile, Barbara invites Jordan and his family over for dinner, and Henry Jr. makes a surprising discovery about his father.

Watch on The CW at 8 p.m.

The Business of Drugs

The War on Drugs has been raging in America and world-wide for decades and in the Netflix Original series The Business of Drugs, former CIA officer Amaryllis Fox exposes the chilling economic forces that drive it all.

Whether tracking the flow of Meth through the jungles of Myanmar, or seeking out the roots of the current Opioid crisis or investigating the effects of a new legal weed market the series is a smart, provocative and raw look into the dark corners of the drug trade.

Showbiz Kids

Showbiz Kids offers an unvarnished look at the high risk, high reward business of working as a child actor in the entertainment industry. The film chronicles the personal and professional price of fame and failure on a child.

Those who know the industry best, including several successful child actors and two aspiring hopefuls, unpack their own complicated experiences as they reconcile the hardships they've faced and sacrifices they've made on their way to finding success in show business.