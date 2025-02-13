Things continue with Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 on February 12 with the sixth quarterfinal match. Stars from TV, movies, sports and elsewhere are testing their knowledge to raise money for charities. As is habit for Jeopardy! fans, you probably like to play along at home, attempting to answer the prompts in the form of a question before the contestants do.

But if you were unable to watch this episode live, we want to give you the chance to still play along by sharing with you the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy prompt from February 12. FYI, if you want to watch the whole episode to try and answer all the questions, the latest episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 land on Hulu on Thursdays.

This episode featured Curb Your Enthusiasm star Susie Essman, Workaholics' Blake Anderson and A Black Lady Sketch Show creator Robin Thede. Thede had the lead for most of the game, but Anderson found the final Daily Double in Triple jeopardy that and went for just about all of it that would have taken the lead, but he couldn't come up with the right answer and dropped to just $100. That made Thede uncatchable as we entered Final Jeopardy, which had the topic 1980s Movie Theme.

You can find the Final Jeopardy prompt below. See if you can answer it yourself and find out how the Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants did.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy clue on February 12?

Again, with the category of "1980 Movie Theme," here was the Final Jeopardy clue: “This song was inspired by an ad in the film itself, which sounded like TV commercials for pest control services.'”

Take 30 seconds to see if you can come up with the correct response. You can play the classic Final Jeopardy tune (courtesy of the legend John Williams) to help you’re thinking process.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy answer on February 12?

And the answer is…

What is Ghostbusters?

Who you gonna call? Apparently none of the contestants could remember the answer to that key question, as no one correctly guessed the iconic 80s comedy. Still, Thede only bet $200, safely ensuring that she would advance to the semifinals.

While Thede advances, Anderson and Essman won $30,000 for their charities, the Turtle Conservancy and City Harvest.

New episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 premiere Wednesdays on ABC, then become available to stream on-demand on Hulu every Thursday. Check out how the tournament is playing out with our look at the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 bracket.