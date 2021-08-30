What's Coming to Tubi in September 2021

Shrek Forever After Comes to Tubi in September.

Watching a movie on demand doesn’t always have to involve spending cash. Tubi is adding a ton of new library titles in September, and every single one of them is ad-supported and free, free, free to watch.

In September the service is adding favorites such as Die Hard and Die Hard 2, The Last of the Mohicans, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and Four Weddings and a Funeral as well as a handful of fun Kids & Family titles such as Daddy Day Care, Shrek Forever After, and Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s coming in September

Action

Abduction (2011)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Cop Out (2010)

Daredevil (2003)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

First Kill (2017)

Man on Fire (2004)

The Brave One (2007)

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Troy (2004)

The Marine (2006)

Black Cinema

Addicted (2014)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Frankie & Alice (2010)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

King’s Ransom (2005)

South Central (1992)

Soul Plane (2004)

Traffik (2018)

Comedy

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Mortedcai (2015)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Drama

Cast Away (2000)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

El Chicano (2018)

La Bamba (1987)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Pale Rider (1985)

Step Up (2006)

Southpaw (2015)

The Kitchen (2019)

The Family That Preys (2008)

Wargames (1983)

Zodiac (2007)

Horror

Candyman (1992)

Diavlo (2020) - starting 9/5

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

House of Wax (2005)

Jeepers Creepers (2004)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Mara (2018) - starting 9/5

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

Orphan (2009)

Rest Stop (2006)

Valentine (2001)

Kids & Family

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Anpanman Movies (2021)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Little Giants (1994)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)

Paddington (2014) - starting 9/16

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood (2021) - starting 8/27

Sci-Fi & Thriller

Burn it All (2021) - starting 9/12

Bleeding Steel (2017)

Freedomland (2006)

Knowing (2009)

Most Wanted (1997)

Signs (1999)

The Number 23 (2007)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Village (2004)

Zoom (2006

TV Series

Alcatraz (2012)

Almost Human (2013)

Dallas (2021)

La Femme Nikita (1997)