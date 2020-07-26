What's on for Sunday, July 26, 2020

Here we go, folks. It's the last Sunday of July, which means ... Well I'm not exactly sure what it means, except that August is closing fast.

We've got a couple sports leagues wrapping things up today as others are just getting started. We've got $10,000 on the line in Cannonball. We've got Perry Mason back in the courtroom.

And that's just for starters.

Read on to see the best of what's on TV today. All times are Eastern.

Today is the final day of the 2019-2020 Premier League season. And while Liverpool clinched the league title weeks ago, and Manchester City has second place locked in, there's still a lot to play for.

Third through seventh places aren't set in stone, with Manchester United looking to stay atop that bunch, and Chelsea, Leicester City, Wolves and Tottenham looking to improve their standings.

Watch on NBCSN at 9 a.m.

Season 10 of Shameless

The Gallagher family ... Well, how to describe them. Loyal certainly is one word. Unhinged is another. Fierce? Sure. Messed up? Yep. Certifiable? Most likely.

And starting today the 10th season of Shameless is available on Netflix. You've come this far — might as well see where the ride takes you.

Watch on Netflix

Perry Mason (Chapter 6)

Emily's trial begins and a damning witness testimony takes center stage, while Mason attempts to recover from a shaky start.

Meanwhile, in their search for clues that might lead to an exoneration, Della and Strickland investigate a potential connection between Detective Ennis and Charlie's kidnappers.

Later, Mason considers betraying Drake's trust to give his client an edge in court, and Birdy urges Sister Alice to scrap her Easter Sunday plan before it's too late.

Watch at 9 p.m. on HBO

I'll Be Gone in the Dark

In "Monsters Recede But Never Vanish," Michelle's loved ones cope with her sudden death, but her work to unmask the Golden State Killer lives on.

Inspired by McNamara's interest in genealogy and online DNA testing services, Contra Costa County forensics chief Paul Holes reconstructs the killer's family tree with help from genetic genealogist Barbara-Rae Venter.

After inheriting Michelle's 37 boxes of case files, researcher Paul Haynes and true-crime writer Billy Jensen work with Michelle's husband, Patton Oswalt, to finish her book.

Watch at 10:30 p.m. on HBO

Cannonball

What's better than watching athletes compete in a wet and wild obstacle course for $10,000?

Nothing. Which is why you absolutely must watch them do precisely that on Sunday evening.

Watch at 7 p.m. on NBC

NWSL Challenge Cup Championship

The National Women's Soccer League was hit by the global pandemic just like every other sport. But unlike the others that managed to get going again, the women were relegated to CBS All Access for their tournament.

It's a fine streaming service, to be sure. But it's also not exactly prime time.

But the final game of the tournament is exactly where it should be — on CBS proper. And it'll see the Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars going at it for all the marbles.