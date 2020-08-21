What's on TV for Friday, August 21

We’ve finally made it through another week! Tonight your reward is some great new television.

Adult animated series Hoops officially dropped today on Netflix as did the newest season of Lucifer, both of which are a pretty solid options for some binging action tonight or this weekend. RuPaul’s Drag Race is also new tonight on VH1, and there’s a new Real Time Will Bill Maher to serve as the cherry on top of it all.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Hoops

Adult animated series Hoops officially arrived on Netflix today. From the same crew behind Bob’s Burgers, the irreverent series follows Ben Hopkins (voiced by Jake Johnson of New Girl), a less-than-stellar high school basketball coach who is attempting to impress his celebrity dad that's the reason he got his job and not get left his wife, and you know, maybe win a game every now and then in the process.

Watch anytime on Netflix

NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs continue tonight from the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida where the NBA has been living in a bubble together. Tonight’s games are each game three of their respective series. At 6:30pm EDT you can catch the Boston Celtics as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Then at 9:30pm EDT the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks afterward.

Watch tonight starting at 6:30pm EDT on TNT

Lucifer

Popular Netflix series Lucifer returns tonight with part one of Season 5 of the series. While everyone might think Lucifer is gone for good, this season he makes a dramatic return from hell. This season he’s acting a bit differently than he has in the past, “Lucifer 2.0,” and from the trailer, it looks like the new Lucifer might actually be his twin brother instead.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Grand Designs: Unbelievable Builds

There are houses, and then there are houses. In tonight’s Grand Designs, Eddie and Dot build their dream home. The magnificent house will have a 360-degree view of the couple’s 95-acre property. Even more unusual, Eddie, who is a retired, is intent on building the house himself, which has got to be pretty interesting to watch.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on HGTV

RuPaul's Drag Race

There’s nothing quite like RuPaul’s Drag Race. Tonight six fan savories head to Las Vegas in order to start working on a new residency. Rehearsals for the show have started, and RuPaul is putting the pressure on the group to “turn it out.” Watch to see how they’re doing, and get a sneak peak at that Vegas show in the process.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on VH1

Real Time With Bill Maher

Bill Maher returned last week with new episodes, just in time for the DNC to get underway. Tonight’s interviews with be Gov. John Kasich, the former Republican governor of Ohio that gave a speech at the DNC this week and Oliver Stone, the Oscar-winning director and screenwriter who just released a new memoir, “Chasing The Light: Writing, Directing, and Surviving Platoon, Midnight Express, Scarface, Salvador, and the Movie Game.” Rev. Dr. William Barber II and Thomas Frank also appear.

Watch tonight at 10pm EDT on HBO