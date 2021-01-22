What's on TV for Friday, January 22

The Boston Celtics are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers tonight in a little basketball. The queens are creating a RuPaulmark holiday movie tonight on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and The Blacklist returns from a brief hiatus.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Boston Celtics are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is being played tonight from the home of the 76ers, Wells Fargo Center. Later at 10pm EST, the Denver Nuggets take on the Phoenix Suns.

Watch at 7:45pm on ESPN

RuPaul's Drag Race

Tonight on a new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, the queens have to overact in a cheesy RuPaulmark holiday movie. Tonight Loni Love guest judges the competition.

Watch at 8pm EST on VH1

Pixar Popcorn

Grab a quick snack of Pixar! This collection of mini shorts stars your favorite characters in all-new, bite size stories. Created directly by Pixar animators as a quick pop of Pixar fun.

Watch anytime on Disney+

The Blacklist

After a brief winter hiatus, The Blacklist is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight, after being betrayed by Reddington, Elizabeth seeks revenge.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Flack

Bad Behavior. Great Publicists. Ever wonder what the real story is behind those celebrity gossip columns? Flack has all the dirt. Four quick-witted and relentless flackers led by Robyn, played by Anna Paquin, are tasked to make the best of their celebrity clients’ terrible decisions. But does their ability to clean up their client’s lives translate to their own?

Watch anytime on Prime Video

Shark Tank

Tonight on a new episode of Shark Tank, the sharks Entrepreneurs from Chicago, Illinois, pitch their "egg-citing" take on a traditional snack food and a social media star shows off their new solution for coffee on the go.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Blown Away: Season 2

The hot shop is open! A new batch of glass-blowing artists from around the world battle the heat, the clock and each other in 10 dynamic challenges.

Watch anytime on Netflix