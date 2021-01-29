What's on TV for Friday, January 29

Liz is on the run tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist. An entrepreneur is showing off a new pandemic-inspired face mask on Shark Tank, and Chick Fight, a movie about an all-female fight club drops on Prime Video today.

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, the team goes on the hunt for Liz. While Red and the Task Force are hot on her tail, she puts a plan in place that might end up having some disastrous consequences.

Watch at 8pm ET on NBC

The Little Things

Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in John Lee Hancock’s suspenseful psychological thriller The Little Things about two California sheriffs and their growing obsession with a suspect while embroiled in the search for a killer targeting women.

Watch anytime on HBO Max

Shark Tank

Tonight on a Shark Tank, the sharks meet an entrepreneur from Portland, Oregon, tries to sell the Sharks on his vegan version of a classic grab-and-go snack, and two entrepreneurs from Austin show off their new pandemic-inspired face masks.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Chick Fight

In Chick Fight, when Anna Wyncomb is introduced to an underground, all-female fight club in order to turn the mess of her life around, she discovers she is much more personally connected to the history of the club than she could ever imagine.

Watch anytime on Prime Video

The Dig

When a wealthy widow hires an amateur archeologist to excavate burial mounds on her estate, they uncover history-changing treasure.

Watch anytime on Netflix