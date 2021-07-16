What's on TV for Friday, July 16

Amazon’s Making The Cut returns to the streamer tonight! Fallon and Liam make some startling discoveries tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, and the Charmed Ones must confront the Whispering Evil tonight on a new episode of Charmed.

Making the Cut

Your favorite shoppable fashion series is back! In Making The Cut, hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are joined by judges, world-famous supermodel Winnie Harlow, and fashion pop icon and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott as they search for the next great global fashion brand. Joining season two in Los Angeles is a diverse group of 10 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level. Each week, winning looks will be available to buy in Amazon Fashion's Making the Cut store, and the last designer standing will receive one million dollars to invest in their brand, the opportunity to sell a collection in Amazon Fashion’s store, and a mentorship.

McCartney 3,2,1: Documentary Series Premiere

Paul McCartney sits down for a rare in-depth one-on-one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist. In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.

Charmed

The Charmed Ones must confront the Whispering Evil, even though their collective powers may not be strong enough to defeat it.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to one town's future.

Dynasty

As Fallon prepares for the Fallon Unlimited IPO, she and Liam make some startling discoveries and call in the one person who can help – Jeff. Blake and Cristal commit to making new memories.

Johnny Test

How much trouble could one imaginative boy, his faithful dog and two science-loving sisters possibly get into? Hmm, that sounds like a challenge!

