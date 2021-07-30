What's on TV for Friday, July 30

Jungle Cruise officially arrives in theaters and on Disney+ today, although you’ll need to pay an extra fee if you want to take advantage of that streaming option. Season 2 of Outer Banks arrives on Netflix today, and Dominique plans to launch her new fashion line as she and Alexis once again vie for the same thing on a new episode of Dynasty.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Olympics 2020

Coverage of the Olympics continues tonight with live coverage of Day 2 heats in track & field; beach volleyball's group stage; and swimming finals in men's 100m fly, women's 200m back and 800m free, and the new mixed 4x100m medley.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Jungle Cruise

Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Watch anytime on Disney+ (Premier Access required)

Outer Banks

Season 2 tests the crew like never before as the hit series returns for another round of summer adventures.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Dynasty

Tonight on Dynasty, Dominique plans to launch her new fashion line as she and Alexis once again vie for the same thing, with nothing going as planned for either of them.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

The Pursuit of Love

Written for the screen and directed by Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love follows the friendship between cousins Linda and Fanny, which will be put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart.

Watch anytime on Prime Video

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

Combining exclusive access and interviews with never before seen footage shot by Oscar-winning director D.A Pennebaker this 3-part documentary series explores the rise and fall of automotive icon John Delorean, the poster boy of late ‘70s corporate greed. Epitomizing these hubristic times with his grandiose vision of the car of the future, the series will show how John DeLorean came to captivate the world.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Burden of Truth

Tonight on Burden of Truth, Joanna Chang works on the case of a Millwood landowner who owns a farm that is in the way of the mining project.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW