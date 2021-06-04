What's on TV for Friday, June 4

Tonight the Colorado Avalanche are taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the West Division second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Liz, Red and Dembe are forced to work together to survive an attack from Townsend on a new episode of The Blacklist, and Hulu is dropping its newest collaboration with the New York Times, Who Gets To Be an Influencer?, which documents a Black creator mansions journey to achieve social media stardom in 90 days.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tonight the Colorado Avalanche are taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the West Division second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Knights, T-Mobile arena.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC Sports

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, Liz, Red and Dembe are forced to work together to survive an attack from Townsend. Cooper and the Task Force attempt to de-escalate the increasing danger to all.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Dom

Prime Video’s first scripted Brazilian original series, Dom, is inspired by the infamous true story of a father and son on opposite sides of the war on drugs in Rio. The series follows Victor, a military intelligence agent who makes the war on drugs his life’s mission. In an unfortunate twist of fate, he witnesses his own son struggle with addiction and emerge as one of the most wanted crime lords in Rio: Pedro Dom.

Watch anytime on Prime Video

Dynasty

Tonight on Dynasty, With her new position as self-appointed head of the family, Fallon finds that with power comes great responsibility, and they don't always go as imagined – or wanted.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time - that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept our planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilisation.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Strange Evidence

Tonight on a new episode of Strange Evidence, a ghostly metropolis appears floating in the clouds above China.

Watch at 10pm EDT on SciFi

The NYT Presents: Who Gets To Be an Influencer?

Who Gets To Be an Influencer?, from The New York Times and producer/director Lora Moftah, chronicles the rise of Collab Crib, one of the first mainstream Black creator mansion, exclusively documenting their whirlwind drive to achieve social media stardom in 90 days. The intimate, character-based film captures the influencers wrestling with a nagging, and profound, challenge: how can they succeed in a nascent industry that seems tilted to their disadvantage? For a growing number of Gen Z’ers, the quest to become a social-media influencer isn’t just a passing fad: this is their preferred path to making it big. And for Black creators, the stakes and hurdles are even higher in a social-media ecosystem that has been dominated by white influencers.

Watch anytime on Hulu