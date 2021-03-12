What's on TV for Friday, March 12

Tonight you can relive the 90s through the eyes of some of era’s biggest stars in the new documentary, kid 90, debuting on Hulu.

There are new episodes of Magnum P.I. and The Blacklist on tonight, and Disney is debuting a new original documentary following some of the contestants in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, Red and Dembe land in peril when Townsend deploys a torture specialist who uses unorthodox methods to interrogate her victims.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

kid 90

As a teenager in the ‘90s, Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went. She documented hundreds of hours of footage and then locked it away for over 20 years. After all this time, kid 90 unlocks the vault and presents a true time capsule of a group of friends growing up in Hollywood and New York City in the ‘90s, balancing childhood and fame pre-internet and social media explosion. It is a deeply personal coming-of-age story that explores how “sometimes we need to look back to find our way forward.” Soleil is joined by lifelong friends and fellow child stars who provide commentary on growing up in the ‘90s; including David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, Balthazar Getty, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Brian Austin Green, Tori Leonard, Heather McComb and more.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on a new episode of Magnum P.I, a married woman puts Magnum and Higgins in a tight spot when he asks them to find her lover's killer without exposing her affair to her to the police.

Watch at 9pm EST on CBS

Making Their Mark

Making Their Mark is an unprecedented journey into the inner sanctum of Australia's greatest sport in the most challenging year in its history. Players, coaches, and executives across six teams in the Australian Football League navigate a year like no other in an exhilarating portrait of elite sport

Watch anytime on Prime Video

Own the Room

From National Geographic Documentary Films and the Emmy Award-Winning Team Behind “Science Fair,” "Own the Room" follows five young star students on their journey to win one of the world’s most prestigious competitions for student entrepreneurs. From disparate corners of the planet, the competitors take their big ideas to Macau, China, host of one of the most prestigious entrepreneurship competitions in the world, the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards.

Watch anytime on Disney+

YES DAY

Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a Yes Day — where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before.

Watch anytime on Netflix