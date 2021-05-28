What's on TV for Friday, May 28

Part 2 of season 5 of Lucifer arrives on Netflix today. The Brooklyn Nets are at Boston Celtics for Game 3 of an Eastern Conference first-round series, and Red enlists the assistance of an enforcer who specializes in transporting items through an underground network on a new episode of The Blacklist.

NBA Playoffs

Tonight the Brooklyn Nets are at Boston Celtics for Game 3 of an Eastern Conference first-round series. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Celtics, TD Garden.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on ABC

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, Hoping to move some precious cargo quietly, Red enlists the assistance of an enforcer who specializes in transporting items through an underground network.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Lucifer: Season 5, Part 2

In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Plan B

After a regrettable first sexual encounter, a straight-laced high school student and her slacker best friend go to great lengths to hunt down a Plan B pill in America's heartland. Starring Victoria Moroles, Kuhoo Verma, Michael Provost, Myha’la Herrold, Mason Cook, Timothy Granderos, Edi Patterson, Moses Storm and Jay Chandrasekhar. Plan B is directed by Natalie Morales and written by Prathi Srinivasan and Joshua Levy.



Watch anytime on Hulu

Panic

No one knows who invented Panic or when it first began. But in the forgotten rural town of Carp, Texas, the game is the only way out. Every summer the graduating seniors risk their lives competing in a series of challenges that force them to confront their deepest fears for the chance to win life-changing money. Anyone can play. Only one will win. Let the games begin.

Watch anytime on Prime Video

The Kominsky Method: Season 2

A new chapter unfolds for Sandy as he deals with a difficult loss, a daunting financial obligation, an important reunion and a major career boost.

Watch anytime on Netflix