What's on TV for Friday, Oct. 1

Tonight, Houston is taking on Tulsa in some football! The Guilty arrives on Netflix today, and Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy on a new episode of Blue Bloods.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Tonight, Houston is taking on Tulsa in some football. The game is being played from Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

'Magnum P.I.'

Tonight on a new episode of Magnum P.I., as Magnum tries to keep his new relationship a secret and handles cases solo while Higgins is away, he is tasked with finding a single mom being hunted by two very dangerous gangs.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

'The Guilty'

911 operator Joe Baylor works relentlessly to save a caller in grave danger — but soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

'Blue Bloods'

Tonight on Blue Bloods, as Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

'Diana: The Musical'

The dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana takes center stage in this original musical, filmed in advance of its official Broadway opening.

Watch anytime on Netflix.