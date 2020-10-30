What's on TV for Friday, October 30

The Mandalorian returns today with the first episode of season 2 of the popular Star Wars-themed show. The Shark Tank is investing in some new startups tonight, and HGTV is premiering a new show with Lorraine Bracco where she attempts to renovate a 200-year-old Italian home.

Shark Tank

The Sharks are back tonight with episode 4 of the season. Tonight a husband and wife from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, try and get in bed with the Sharks as they pitch their adult swaddle design. Entrepreneurs from Plano, Texas, try and reel in the Sharks with their inventive approach to fish luring. A husband and wife from Las Vegas, Nevada, share their killer idea for a retail franchise that serves a variety of cereal-centric treats.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

The Day of the Lord

Menéndez is a retired priest who lives in his dark and ruinous apartment turning his back on the world. He suffers from a crisis of faith and is haunted by horrible nightmares and acts of his past that torture him.

One day, he receives the visit from Sebastián, an old friend who knows Menéndez’s past business. He claims his daughter is possessed by the devil and begs for Menéndez's help to exorcize her, although he’s well aware of the aggressive methods the priest uses.

Pushed by Sebastián's insistence and his inner conflict, Menéndez takes this case as a chance for redemption. He has a new goal in life but is she really possessed or will she suffer a senseless torture?

Watch anytime on Netflix

My Big Italian Adventure

HGTV's latest show My Big Italian Adventure premieres tonight with its first episode. Lorraine Bracco buys a 200-year-old Italian home and quickly realizes the challenges of renovating a dilapidated property to fit the standards of the modern world. She enlists her close friends, including actress Angie Harmon, to help her transform the first floor.

Watch at 9pm on HGTV

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is back tonight for season 2. The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Real Time With Bill Maher

Bill Maher hosts a new episode of his Emmy-nominated talk show tonight. Tonight's guests include Al Franken, and David E. Sanger, a New York Times national security correspondent and executive producer of the new HBO documentary, “The Perfect Weapon,” based on his book of the same title.

Watch at 10pm on HBO