What's on TV for Friday, September 17
By Emily Price
The American Ninja Warrior National Finals conclude tonight!
The American Ninja Warrior National Finals conclude tonight! Someone from Dominique's past returns on a new episode of Dynasty, and Joanna starts to chart another path for the future on Burden of Truth.
📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide
American Ninja Warrior
The American Ninja Warrior National Finals conclude tonight in Las Vegas as the remaining competitors move on to Stage 2 and beyond for their chance to win $1 million and become the next American Ninja Warrior.
Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC
Burden of Truth
Tonight on Burden of Truth, Joanna starts to chart another path for the future. Billy gets help in his pursuit of a client.
Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW
Chicago Party Aunt
Chicago partier Diane is a beef-sandwich-chomping Bears fan with a talent for avoiding adulthood. But she has a soft spot for her nerdy nephew.
Watch anytime on Netflix
Dynasty
Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, someone from Dominique's past returns, and Jeff wants answers. Blake takes Amanda under his wing, but she has other ideas, and he has other motives.
Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Tonight on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives family-owned eateries are visited. Included: a Minneapolis cafeteria specializing in Eastern European sausage; a soup-and-sandwich shop in Kansas City, Mo.; and a hot-dog shack.
Watch at 10pm EDT on Food Network
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.