What's on TV for Friday, September 17

The American Ninja Warrior National Finals conclude tonight! Someone from Dominique's past returns on a new episode of Dynasty, and Joanna starts to chart another path for the future on Burden of Truth.



American Ninja Warrior

The American Ninja Warrior National Finals conclude tonight in Las Vegas as the remaining competitors move on to Stage 2 and beyond for their chance to win $1 million and become the next American Ninja Warrior.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Burden of Truth

Tonight on Burden of Truth, Joanna starts to chart another path for the future. Billy gets help in his pursuit of a client.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Chicago Party Aunt

Chicago partier Diane is a beef-sandwich-chomping Bears fan with a talent for avoiding adulthood. But she has a soft spot for her nerdy nephew.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Dynasty

Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, someone from Dominique's past returns, and Jeff wants answers. Blake takes Amanda under his wing, but she has other ideas, and he has other motives.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Tonight on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives family-owned eateries are visited. Included: a Minneapolis cafeteria specializing in Eastern European sausage; a soup-and-sandwich shop in Kansas City, Mo.; and a hot-dog shack.

Watch at 10pm EDT on Food Network