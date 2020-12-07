What's on TV for Monday, December 7

It’s Fan Week this week on The Voice. There’s a new episode of Industry tonight on HBO, and Hulu is dropping a new film based on the children’s classic The Secret Garden.

Industry

If you haven't been watching HBO's newest drama Industry, then there's no time like the present to start. Tonight as Pierpoint is shaken by a former employee's scathing exposé, Eric goes off-site for the day, prompting an unauthorized Gus to cover trades from his desk, while Harper maneuvers her way into a meeting with one of Eric's coveted, disgruntled ex-clients.

Watch at 10pm EST on HBO

Holiday Baking Championship

Looking for some fun holiday content? Tonight on Holiday Baking Championship the competitors will work to create their own personal twist on some traditional Hanukkah jelly doughnuts. Later on, the bakers create some unique upside-down cakes.

Watch tonight at 9pm EST on the Food Network.

The Secret Garden

If you loved the book The Secret Garden then you'll want to catch this new Hulu original. From the producer of Harry Potter and Paddington comes a magical adventure based on the timeless story celebrating friendship, nature and the power of imagination. Starring Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth and Julie Walters.

Watch anytime on Hulu

I Can See Your Voice

Tonight on I Can See Your Voice celebrities will once again try to determine the good singers from the bad without hearing them sing. Tonight's judges include Robin Thicke, Nicole Byer, Jeff Dye, Cheryl Hines, and Adrienne Houghton.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

The Voice

What is it with singing shows? I Can See Your Voice is competing tonight with The Voice, the competitive singing show. This week is Fan Week, and it kicks off tonight with the 9 artists performing in front of the coaches for their chance to make it to the finale.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Leyla Everlasting

A resilient housewife, her husband and their marriage therapist become mired in a toxic love triangle and a plot to obtain an antique manuscript.

Watch anytime on Netflix