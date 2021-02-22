What's on TV for Monday, February 22

Tonight Syracuse is staking on Duke in some basketball, Grace is trying to help some conjoined twins on 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Antique’s Roadshow has found some letters written by former President Abraham Lincoln.

College Basketball

Tonight Syracuse is taking on Duke in some college basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Watch at 7pm EST on ESPN

9-1-1: Lone Star

Rob Lowe’s firefighter drama 9-1-1: Lone Star has a brand new episode tonight. Tonight Owen and T.K. risk their lives to save two brothers trapped in a homemade minefield. Meanwhile, Grace receives an unusual call from a conjoined twin whose brother is dying.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

Antiques Roadshow

Tonight on a new episode of Antique's Roadshow, we get to see a Spokane bird's eye view lithograph from 1905 as well as some letters from Abraham Lincoln and a platinum ring that is set with a yellow diamond.

Watch at 8pm EST on PBS

Ellen's Game of Games

There’s something about an old-fashioned game show that can help you forget all of life’s problems, at least for 30 minutes. Tonight NBC is airing two back-to-back episodes of Ellen’s latest game show, Ellen’s Game of Games. If you haven’t seen it and you’re a fan of the talk show host, it’s definitely worth a watch.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

Tonight on a new episode of Bob (Hearts) Abishola, after Tayo forbids Dele from dancing, Abishola enlists Bob's help in talking to Dele about his feelings.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on CBS

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge

Right now a lot of the country might consider itself "The Frozen Edge." Tonight on a new episode of Alaska: The Last Frontier they're dealing with fire instead of snow. As raging fires blaze through Alaska, Otto dynamites a reservoir to ensure the homestead's safety. Meanwhile, Charlotte channels her inner-angler.

Watch at 8pm EST on Animal Planet