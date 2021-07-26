What's on TV for Monday, July 26
By Emily Price
Tonight is the men's synchronized platform final in diving!
Tonight is the men's synchronized platform final in diving. Sunhe grills Jason's mom about her lack of contact with Angelica and Amara on a new episode of sMothered, and a Telsa, a '66 Impala Wagon and an S2000 try to outrun an elite team of pursuers in a real-life high-speed car chase on Getaway Driver.
Olympics 2020
Tonight's Olympic coverage includes coverage of the men's synchronized platform final in diving, the men's team final in gymnastics and the women's final in triathlon.
Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC
sMothered
Tonight on a new episode of sMothered, Sunhe grills Jason's mom about her lack of contact with Angelica and Amara. Amy's realizations about Kai impact her relationship with Carina.
Watch at 9pm EDT on TLC
The Republic of Sarah
Tonight on The Republic of Sarah, with the government newly formed, Greylock's fledgling congress must decide their immigration policy now that new people want to immigrate.
Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW
Getaway Driver
Tonight on Getaway Driver, A Telsa, a '66 Impala Wagon and an S2000 try to outrun an elite team of pursuers in a real-life high-speed car chase.
Watch at 9pm EDT on Discovery
BBQ Brawl
Tonight on BBQ Brawl, the teams go fishing in an attempt to prove that they can handle seafood just as well as meat.
Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network
Sell This House
The Reed family moved from downtown Atlanta to suburban Roswell, Georgia, but they regretted leaving city life behind and are now planning a move west to San Francisco.
Watch at 10pm EDT on FYI
