What's on TV for Monday, July 26

Tonight is the men's synchronized platform final in diving. Sunhe grills Jason's mom about her lack of contact with Angelica and Amara on a new episode of sMothered, and a Telsa, a '66 Impala Wagon and an S2000 try to outrun an elite team of pursuers in a real-life high-speed car chase on Getaway Driver.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Olympics 2020

Tonight's Olympic coverage includes coverage of the men's synchronized platform final in diving, the men's team final in gymnastics and the women's final in triathlon.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

sMothered

Tonight on a new episode of sMothered, Sunhe grills Jason's mom about her lack of contact with Angelica and Amara. Amy's realizations about Kai impact her relationship with Carina.

Watch at 9pm EDT on TLC

The Republic of Sarah

Tonight on The Republic of Sarah, with the government newly formed, Greylock's fledgling congress must decide their immigration policy now that new people want to immigrate.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Getaway Driver

Tonight on Getaway Driver, A Telsa, a '66 Impala Wagon and an S2000 try to outrun an elite team of pursuers in a real-life high-speed car chase.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Discovery

BBQ Brawl

Tonight on BBQ Brawl, the teams go fishing in an attempt to prove that they can handle seafood just as well as meat.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network

Sell This House

The Reed family moved from downtown Atlanta to suburban Roswell, Georgia, but they regretted leaving city life behind and are now planning a move west to San Francisco.

Watch at 10pm EDT on FYI