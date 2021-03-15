What's on TV for Monday, March 15

America’s Most Wanted is back on TV! Now hosted by journalist Elizabeth Vargas the show takes a deep dive into some of the most-wanted criminals in the United States. The Voice is continuing tonight with another round of blind auditions, the Philadelphia Flyers are taking on the New York Rangers in some hockey, and Bob is preparing to meet Abishola’s mom on Bob (Hearts) Abishola.

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Philadelphia Flyers are taking on the New York Rangers in some hockey. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Rangers, Madison Square Garden.

Watch at 6pm EST on NBC Sports

The Voice

It's Part 5 of the Blind Auditions tonight on The Voice. Ambitious singers will perform in front of, or rather behind, judges Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton in the hopes they'll turn around and add the singer to their team for the season.

Watch at 7pm EST on NBC

America's Most Wanted

America's Most Wanted to making a return to television. The series is now hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Elizabeth Vargas who will ask for users to help her as she breaks down unique cases.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

Tonight on a new episode of Bob (Hearts) Abishola, Bob is preparing to meet Abishola's mother. He asks for Tundes help to gain her approval but gets more than he bargained for.

Watch at 7:30pm EST

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

The real-life pirates of the Caribbean violently plunder the world's riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic in this documentary series.

Watch anytime on Netflix