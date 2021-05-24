What's on TV for Monday, May 24

The series finale of Black Lightning is tonight! Shaun and Lea go on a camping trip to distract themselves from their grief over their miscarriage on a new episode of The Good Doctor, and Owen and the members of the 126 race into action when a massive dust storm engulfs Austin on a new episode of 9-1-1:Lone Star.

All Rise

Tonight on a new episode of All Rise, when Spencer learns that Grace skipped her own college graduation, he enlists Olivia's help to throw her a surprise party, which helps distract them from reality.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

The Good Doctor

Tonight on a new episode of The Good Doctor, Shaun and Lea go on a camping trip to distract themselves from their grief over their miscarriage. Meanwhile, Morgan and Park argue about the best course of treatment for their patient.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star

Tonight on a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Owen and the members of the 126 race into action when a massive dust storm engulfs Austin.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

All American

Tonight on a new episode of All American, when Spencer learns that Grace skipped her own college graduation, he enlists Olivia's help to throw her a surprise party, which helps distract them from reality.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Black Lightning

It's series finale time for Black Lightning. After four seasons, the game-changing, relevant and electrifying series comes to an end tonight with one final episode.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW