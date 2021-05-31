What's on TV for Monday, May 31

Tonight the Pittsburgh Pirates are taking on the Kansas City Royals. American Ninja Warrior is back tonight with contestants as young as 15, and The Good Doctor is airing part one of its two-part finale.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Pittsburgh Pirates are taking on the Kansas City Royals on some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Royals, Kauffman Stadium.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ESPN

Small Fortune

On a new episode of Small Fortune, Team Semper Fly—Nick, Johnnie and BaoThy—are fired up and ready to win it all with their military precision.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

The Good Doctor

Tonight on a new episode of The Good Doctor, During part one of the two-part season finale, the St. Bonaventure team travels to Guatemala on a surgical mission to help patients at a rural hospital.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC

American Ninja Warrior

A new season of American Ninja Warrior officially kicks off tonight! Season 13 begins with a new generation of ninjas taking on the course in Tacoma, Wash., at the famed Tacoma Dome. For the first time, competitors as young as 15 compete.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

The Donut King

The rise and fall of a Cambodian refugee who escaped genocide and overcame poverty to build a life for himself — and hundreds of other immigrant families — by baking America’s favorite pastry and building an unlikely empire of donut shops.

Watch anytime on Hulu