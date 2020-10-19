What's on TV for Monday, October 19

A new season of The Voice kicks off tonight with blind auditions from performers. There’s a new episode of Love It or List It tonight, and Disney+ has the premiere of Meet The Chimps, which takes a look at one of the largest wildlife sanctuaries in the world.

The Voice

A new season of The Voice kicks off tonight. Gwen Stefani joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton on the show where tonight singers will compete in blind auditions.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Meet the Chimps - Premiere

Meet The Chimps takes viewers into the secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world–Chimp Haven—a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees. Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch, this six-part series, from National Geographic,tracks the ups and downs of this extraordinary group of chimps that are given a second chance at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion and commitment knows no bounds. Through a seamless blend of natural history and observational-documentary filmmaking, “Meet The Chimps” puts the chimps–the heart and soul of the series–at front and center. A real-life drama with a full emotional range, the series gives unparalleled access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, ‘bromances’, tears, tantrums, high jinxes and heartbreaks.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Love It or List it

When it comes to homes, sometimes you need to sell yours to get what you really want. Other times, a little interior decorating can make an older place seem brand new again. In tonight's Love It or List It, Hilary and David see a house built for a queen.

Watch at 8pm EDT on HGTV

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Tonight Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest Chip Esten, test their comedic skills through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience on the iconic show Whose Line Is It Anyway?