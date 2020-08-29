What's on TV for Saturday, August 29

If you’re looking for some great TV to relax to tonight, you’ve got tons of great options. NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 kicks off tonight at 7pm, and at 8pm FOX is airing a junior-middleweight title match between Erislandy Lara and Greg Vendetti. We also found new episodes of Say Yes to the Dress, Hotel Paranormal, and more.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is happening today at Daytona International Speedway. The race us an annual NASCAR Cup Series stock car race. It was first held in 1959 and consists of 160 laps, equaling 400 miles. It’s the second of two major stock car events that happen in Daytona.

Watch at 7pm EDT on NBC

Say Yes to the Dress

Say Yes to the Dress is always a fun watch, whether you’re looking to check out some amazing dresses or you just want to watch some amazing drama. Tonight, a bride that’s getting married in an Irish castle wants a princess dress, but at a bargain. Meanwhile, another fashion-conscious bride is looking for a high-style dress to compliment her general look.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on TLC

Room 104

Room 104 has become one of my favorite shows over the past few months. Each episode of the show takes place entirely inside a single room in a corporate hotel chain by the airport. Every episode has entirely new characters, and previous episodes have ranges from the comedic to the paranormal. Since you never quite know what to expect next, it’s always an entertaining watch. Binge it if you haven’t watched it yet, and catch a new episode tonight.

Watch at 11pm on HBO.

FOX PBC Fight Night

It’s FOX PBC Fight Night! Erislandy Lara takes on Greg Vendetti tonight in a junior-middleweight title match in Los Angeles. Erislandy Lara’s current record is 26-3-3, 15 KOs. Greg Vendetti’s current record is 22-3-1, 12 KOs. Tonight’s event will also include a fight between Caleb Truax vs. Alfredo Angulo, both super middleweights.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on FOX

Love Island: More to Love

If you’ve been watching Love Island, even just a little bit, then tonight’s episode is worth a watch. Tonight the show looks back at the best moments from the past week on the island. You’ll also get a chance to see some previously unseen footage and hear some commentary and interviews.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

Hotel Paranormal

If you’re looking for something scary to watch tonight, there’s a new Hotel Paranormal. In tonight’s episode, a hotel owner experiences some odd activity and then fights to save an entity from dark forces in the hotel. Meanwhile, a woman that’s trying to relax in a four-star spa is confronted by a spirit holding her baby.

Watch at 10pm EDT on the Travel channel.