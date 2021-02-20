What's on TV for Saturday, February 20

Basketball fans have both professional and college games to choose from tonight. Tonight Virginia is taking on Duke at 8pm EST and the Miami Heat and taking on the LA Lakers at 8:30pm.

And if you’re in the mood for a movie night, Vice is showing The Goonies tonight and Freeform is showing Zootopia.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Miami Heat are taking on the Los Angeles in some basketball. Tonight's game will be played live from the home of the Lakers, Staples Center.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on ABC

Watch at 8:30pm EST on ABC

College Basketball

Tonight in the world of College Basketball, Virgina is taking on Duke. That game will be played from the home of Duke, Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Watch at 8pm EST on ESPN

Watch at 8pm EST on ESPN

The Goonies

Hey you guuuuuys! If you’re looking for a movie to watch today or this evening, Vice is showing The Goonies all day. If you haven’t seen it, there’s not time like the present. If you have, it’s one that’s always worth another watch. You can catch the classic film at both 7pm and 9:30pm EST tonight.

Watch at 7pm EST on Vice

Zootopia

Goonies not your thing, or is it just a little to adult for your young audience? Freeform is showing Zootopia tonight which might be just what you're looking for.

Watch at 9:25pm EST on Freeform

My 600lb Life

Tonight My 600lb Life takes a look back at the story of Krystal, with additional never-before-seen bonus scenes. She began overeating to shield herself with a protective layer of obesity after suffering years of abuse. Now that overeating is threatening her life.

Watch at 8pm EST on TLC