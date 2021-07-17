What's on TV for Saturday, July 17

Atlanta United is taking on New England Revolution in some soccer tonight! Tiffany Haddish is hitting the open sea for Shark Week, and Chip and Jo meet with a client who purchased a 1950s bungalow hoping to make it her forever home tonight on a new episode of Fixer Upper.

MLS Soccer

Atlanta United is taking on New England Revolution in some soccer. Tonight's game is being played from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week

Tiffany Haddish hosts Shark Week. While her fantasy was to uncover the secrets of shark sex sailing on the fanciest yachts, surrounded by friendly sea creatures and pampered by a handsome merman, she's in for the sharkiest of wake-up calls.

Return to the Shark Vortex

Sharks battle it out for dominance in New England's icy waters as the Shark Vortex retreats in the fall.

Fixer Upper

Tonight on Fixer Upper, Chip and Jo meet with a client who purchased a 1950s bungalow hoping to make it her forever home.

Cold Justice

Tonight on a new episode of Cold Justice, Kelly and Steve Spingola try to solve the mysterious murder of a father beaten and shot to death in his home with his 6-year-old daughter asleep nearby.

