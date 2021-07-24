What's on TV for Saturday, July 24

The Olympics continue tonight with beach volleyball preliminary matches at Shiokaze Park. Kelly and Tonya Rider investigate the shocking murder of a 91-year-old grandmother stabbed nearly 40 times in her bed on a new episode of Cold Case, and the staff scrambles to help a beloved leopard cub struggling to walk on The Zoo: Bronx-Sized.

Olympics 2020

Beach volleyball preliminary matches at Shiokaze Park (live); the men's gymnastics team competition; and a preliminary game in the men's basketball 3x3 tournament (live).

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

The Dead Files

Tonight on The Dead Files, in Springfield, Ohio, a man claims something supernatural is threatening to destroy his home, his health and his marriage.

Watch at 10pm EDT on the Travel Channel

Cold Justice

In a new episode of Cold Justice tonight, Kelly and Tonya Rider investigate the shocking murder of a 91-year-old grandmother stabbed nearly 40 times in her bed.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Oxygen

Ride Along

In the mood for a movie tonight? BET is airing Ride Along. A motormouthed high-school security guard joins his girlfriend's brother, a decorated police officer, on a ride-along through the mean streets of Atlanta in this wild action comedy.

Watch at 8pm EDT on BET

The Zoo: Bronx-Sized

The staff scrambles to help a beloved leopard cub struggling to walk. When a silverback gorilla undergoes a routine surgery, the medical team uncovers a serious underlying medical issue.

Watch at 8pm EDT on Animal Planet