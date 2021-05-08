What's on TV for Saturday, May 8

Tonight tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is hosting Saturday Night Live. A number of celebrities are joining forces for a Vax Live special to encourage people to get vaccinated, and Chip and Jo are giving a 1970s ranch house a major Mediterranean makeover tonight on a new episode of Fixer Upper.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World

Tonight a number of celebrities are joining together for a special concert to promote getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The one-hour special will include a number of exciting performances from LA's SoFi Stadium.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS and ABC

Fixer Upper

Tonight on a new episode of Fixer Upper, Chip and Jo give a 1970s ranch house a major Mediterranean makeover.

Watch at 8:40pm EDT on DIY

Saturday Night Live

Much to the reported displeasure of some cast members, Elon Musk is making his hosting debut on SNL this week. Miley Cyrus is making her sixth appearance as "SNL" musical guest.

Watch at 11:30pm EDT on NBC

Monster

A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Baby, It's Cold Inside

Looking for a movie night movie tonight? Hallmark is dropping a new one today. Baby, It's Cold Inside follows a travel agent who is up for a promotion discovers that her sacrifices are more than compensated.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Hallmark