What's on TV for Saturday, October 3

Tonight the LA Lakers are taking on the Miami Heat is game 2 of the NBA Finals. Before things get started, Jimmy Kimmel is also hosting a new Live! Special with Matthew McConaughey, and while visiting a Disney park might be off the table for most of us right now, tonight you can get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into being a ride technician at the park on Disney+.

NBA Playoffs

The LA Lakers are taking on the Miami Heat tonight is Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The game is being broadcast from the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida where the NBA has been quarantining together for several months in order to finish the season.

Undercover Boss

Tonight on Undercover Boss, Ray Blanchette, CEO of TGI Fridays, finds out if he can still stand the heat in the kitchen and behind the bar, as he goes undercover to cook up extra business at a couple of locations. If you’ve ever worked in a restaurant yourself, this is likely one to watch.

One Day At Disney - “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”

Pablo Tufino, Computer Ride Show Technician at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, provides a glimpse into the twilight transformation of Pandora – The World of Avatar. The change from day to night brings the Pandoran world to life, and through the illumination of custom lighting and automations each area of the land is given a unique look and feel that continues to amaze guests…and Pablo!

Song Exploder

Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics. Featured artists include 15-time Grammy® Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Alicia Keys, who breaks down “3 Hour Drive” from her 2020 album, ALICIA; Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who delves into the creation of “Wait for It” from the musical phenomenon “Hamilton”; Rock & Roll Hall of Famers R.E.M. who open up about the influences behind the life-changing track “Losing My Religion”; and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Ty Dolla $ign who discusses the inspiration behind “LA,” the deeply personal opening track from his gold-certified major label debut album, FREE TC.

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel is live tonight with a new episode. Tonight’s show will feature Matthew McConaughey and will be a pre-NBA Finals show leading into Game 3 between the Heat and the Lakers.

