What's on TV for Sunday, April 18

Lionel Richie is making a special guest appearance tonight on a new episode of American Idol. Lisa gets an imaginary friend on The Simpsons, and Bob ends up being part of a four-car fender bender on a new episode of Bob’s Burgers.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

MLB Baseball

The Atlanta Braves are taking on the Chicago Cubs in some baseball today. This evening's game will be played live from the home of the Cubs, Wrigley Field.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Tonight on a new episode of Zoey's Original Playlist, Zoey gets more than she bargained for when she tries to help Emily with a problem. Maggie reconnects with an old friend. Max, Simon and Mo have a bonding night together.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

American Idol

Lionel Richie kicks off a new episode of American Idol with a special performance. Afterward, the top 12 contestants perform Oscar-nominated songs in hopes of securing America's vote into the top nine.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

The Simpsons

On a new episode of The Simpsons, Lisa gets an imaginary friend who makes her feel much better about her friends. Meanwhile, Homer gets a vehicle with awesome torque.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Bob's Burgers

On a new episode of Bob's Burgers, Bob gets into a four-car fender bender right outside the restaurant. He realizes finding out who is at fault will not be as simple as he thought.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Good Girls

On a new episode of Good Girls, the women take matters into their own hands. Beth meets Rio's boss, who ends up being a lot different than what she expected. Annie secretly retakes the GED. Ruby encourages Stan to step up.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

Family Guy

On a new episode of Family Guy tonight, Lois and Peter are mistaken for "young parents" by another couple at Stewie's school and invited to live in a millennial apartment complex, leaving Meg and Chris home alone.

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on FOX