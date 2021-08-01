What's on TV for Sunday, August 1

The Olympics are continuing tonight with the women’s springboard final in diving. It's Mo's "wedding day” tonight on a new episode of Black Monday, and Meg tries to impress the water heater repairman on a new episode of Dead Pixels.

Olympics 2020

Coverage of the Olympics continues tonight with coverage of the women's springboard final in diving, beach volleyball (live) and the finals for the women's vault and uneven bars in gymnastics.

Watch at 7pm EDT on NBC

Black Monday

Tonight on a new episode of Black Monday, it's New Year's Eve 1989. It's Mo's "wedding day," but priority number one is to make sure he and his crew live to see another decade.

Watch at 10pm on Showtime

Dead Pixels

Tonight on a new episode of Dead Pixels, Meg tries to impress the water heater repair man and Nicky turns up the heat on his new lady friend Daisy in the 'game.'

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on the CW

LEGO Masters

Tonight on LEGO Masters, structural integrity and beauty come together in the most earth-shattering challenge, as teams build a structure strong enough to withstand an earthquake.

Watch at 7pm EDT on FOX

The Simpsons

Tonight on The Simpsons, Grampa is accused of a crime in this return. Meanwhile, Kent Brockman questions his career.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

The Great North

Tonight on The Great North, Judy is worried that she and Ham are growing apart when she discovers he's been keeping a secret from her. The rest of the family participates in a town festival.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on FOX