What's on TV for Sunday, August 29

The New York Yankees are taking on the Oakland Athletics in some baseball tonight! The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in some pre-season football, and Astra and Spooner find themselves as stowaways on a new episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Tonight the Miami Dolphins are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in some pre-season football. Tonight's game is being played from Paul Brown Stadium.

Watch at 4pm EDT on CBS

MLB Baseball

Tonight the New York Yankees are taking on the Oakland Athletics in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from RingCentral Coliseum.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

2020 Paralympics

Coverage of the 2020 Paralympics continues tonight with coverage of the gold-medal match for wheelchair rugby from Yoyogi National Stadium. Also, wheelchair tennis and table tennis.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC Sports

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Tonight on a new episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, when Astra and Spooner find themselves as stowaways, they learn that Constantine is still chasing the Fountain of Imperium and find themselves in 1920s Texas.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Wellington Paranormal

Tonight on Wellington Paranormal, officers Minogue and O'Leary mistakenly free the ghost of a 1930's cop whose immediate mission is to get things back to the "good ol' days."

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Shah's of Sunset

Tonight on Shah's of Sunset, the Shahs of Sunset reunion continues with hopes of healing the divide in the group. Paulina tries to take ownership of the drama she caused amongst the friends.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Bravo

Love and Monsters

Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson, along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee, who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way. The fun-filled and action-packed adventure also stars Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt.

Watch anytime on Hulu