What's on TV for Sunday, February 14

American Idol is back tonight with an epic audition episode. We also have new episodes of animated classics like The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers on tonight, and Netflix is dropping the highly-anticipated third movie in the To All The Boys series, To All The Boys: Always and Forever.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

American Idol

A new season of American Idol kicks off tonight. Tonight’s episode is arguably one of the best: the audition episode. Tonight you can check out some of this season’s hopefuls, and get a glimpse at some of the singers that will compete on this season of the show.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

The Simpsons

Tonight on a new episode of The Simpsons, Bart finds his old teacher's diary and learns a surprising secret. Then, Lisa discovers an even bigger surprise.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

It started with an old love letter — and turned into a new romance. What does the future hold for Lara Jean and Peter? Find out today in this return of the popular Netflix film series.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on a new episode of Bob’s Burgers, it’s Valentine’s Day and Louise convinces her parents to cash in on serving Valentine’s Day dinner. One problem with her plan is that it changes Bob and Linda’s plans for the evening.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

Nadiya Bakes

Delightful cakes and heavenly breads pop from the oven as Nadiya Hussain returns to baking in this Netflix Original, her happy place, and spotlights creative kindred spirits.

Watch anytime on Netflix

NCIS: Los Angeles

Tonight on NCIS: Los Angeles, after leading some citywide protests, Sam’s daughter is kidnapped. Sam does everything he can to find her. Meanwhile, Deeks returns to NCIS.

Watch at 9pm EST on CBS