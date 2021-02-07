What's on TV for Sunday, February 7

It’s Super Bowl Sunday! While most eyes are likely going to be on tonight’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you do have some other choices when it comes to what to watch tonight.

AMC is having a Hoarders marathon today, Freeform is showing the entire Hunger Games series in order, and of course, The Puppy Bowl is back tonight as well.

Super Bowl LV

It’s Super Bowl Sunday! Tonight the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL championship game. Tonight’s game is being played from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The halftime performers are headlined by The Weeknd.

Watch at 6:30pm EST on CBS

Puppy Bowl XVII

Football isn’t the only game being played tonight. The 17th Puppy Bowl is also going down with teams made up of adoptable and very cute pups.

Watch at 6pm EST on Animal Planet

Hoarders

If you’re not into footfall, then AMC is offering some alternative entertainment tonight in the form of a Hoarders marathon. Episodes start early in the morning and run all day and night.

Watch starting at 7am ET on AMC

The Hunger Games

If you haven’t seen all the Hunger Games movies, Freeform is giving you a chance to watch them all today in the form of a Hunger Games marathon. Things kick off with the original Hunger Games at 11:15am and run all day with The Hunger Games: Catching Fire starting at 2:30pm, Mockingjay, Part 1 at 6pm ET and Mockingjay, Part 2 at 8:40pm ET.

Watch starting at 11:15am on Freeform

World Poker Tour

Part 2 of World Poker Tour is going down tonight in Hawaiian Garden, California. The 1-hour 2020 World Poker Tour Gardens Poker Championship will be broadcast on FOX Sports.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX Sports

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Tonight Real Housewives of Atlanta's Shereé and Dwight react and give commentary on a recent Atlanta episode. The new commentary episode is sandwiched between two other Real Housewives of Atlanta episodes airing tonight on the network.

Watch at 9pm EST on Bravo