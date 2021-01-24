What's on TV for Sunday, January 24

Tonight the Buffalo Bills are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. How Did They Build That? Is showing us how an upside-down hotel in China was created, and the Worst Cooks in America are making sandwiches.

NFL Playoffs

Tonight the Buffalo Bills are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Tonight's game will be played from Arrowhead Stadium.

Watch at 6:30pm EST on CBS

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

Tonight on a new episode of Who Want To Be a Millionaire, Special Education teacher Shadi Seyedousef tries to win that million dollars and Ray Romano plays a round with the hope of winning some cash for Harvest Home.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Alaska: The Last Frontier

Tonight on Alaska: The New Frontier, the Kilchers try to get ready for winter, which is quickly on the way. Meanwhile, Otto manages to save his friend’s home from sinking into the Bay, and Eve struggles with parenting during the pandemic.

Watch at 8pm EST on Discovery

Worst Cooks in America

Tonight on a few episode of Worst Cooks in America the recruits play a sandwich tasting game. Later, they put their own spin on friend chicken sandwiches.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

How Did They Build That?

Ever wonder how some of the world’s most interesting buildings are made? In How Did They Build That? tonight they take a look at some pretty wild ones including a towering bridge located in France and a hotel in China that looks like it’s upside down.

Watch at 9pm EST on Smithsonian