What's on TV for Sunday, July 4

The 45th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is tonight. It’s a NYC battle tonight on the field when the New York Mets are taking on the New York Yankees, and Allison and Patty go on a road trip on a new episode of Kevin Can F**k Himself.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

The 45th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular tops off Independence Day with its fireworks display and a cracking lineup of musical mega-stars including Black Pumas and Coldplay.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

MLB Baseball

Tonight the New York Mets are taking on the New York Yankees in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Yankees, Yankee Stadium.

Watch at 7pm EDT on ESPN

Kevin Can F**k Himself

Tonight on Kevin Can F**k Himself, Allison and Patty go on a road trip. Kevin comes up with a new money-making scheme in the basement.

Watch at 9pm EDT on AMC

Breaking Bobby Bones

Tonight on Breaking Bobby Bones, Bobby meets PJ, a fifth-generation farmer who challenges him to harvest 20 acres of corn.

Watch at 10pm EDT on National Geographic

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

Tonight on a new episode of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Chef Ramsay attempts to unlock the secrets of America's bountiful Smoky Mountains.

Watch at 9pm EDT on National Geographic

The Great Food Truck Race

At the Chase Center, the three remaining food trucks teams in The Great Food Truck Race have to shoot hoops to earn their choice of proteins, and the trucks remain stationary while the teams become delivery services.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network