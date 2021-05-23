What's on TV for Sunday, May 23

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are tonight! A secret society of bartenders seeks ultimate vengeance on Homer and his friends on a new episode of The Simpsons, and it's grand finale time tonight on American Idol.

2021 Billboard Music Awards

It's time for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Tonight's show will feature musical performance from BTS, Demi Lovato, Sia, Post Malone, Alicia Keys and more unforgettable performances.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

NCIS: New Orleans

Tonight on a new episode of NCIS: New Orleans, Pride must find who attacked Jimmy and Connor while also figuring out Sasha's ulterior motives regarding their son.

Watch at 10pm EDT on CBS

The Simpsons

Tonight on a new episode of The Simpsons, after Moe breaks their most sacred rule, a secret society of bartenders seeks ultimate vengeance on Homer and his friends.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

American Idol

It's grand finale time tonight on American Idol. Tonight a winner will officially be crowned and we'll learn who is this season's American Idol.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on Bob's Burgers, Tina and Bob plan to see Bob's favorite movie together, until Tina invites her friends along. Meanwhile, Linda opens a restaurant for the raccoons in their alley.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Tonight on a new episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the Legends are shocked when Ror takes command and manages to find the location of an important Alien, but he also lands them in the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW