What's on TV for Sunday, Oct. 3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the New England Patriots in some football tonight; Grampa falls victim to a phone scammer on a brand new episode of The Simpsons; and Mr. Frond lends Tina a crystal that his new girlfriend alleges has special powers on a new episode of Bob's Burgers.



Tonight, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the New England Patriots in some football. With tonight's game is being played from Gillette Stadium, it will mark Tom Brady's return to New England since leaving in 2020.

Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

'Bob's Burgers'

Tonight on a new Bob's Burgers, in order to help with anxiety about an upcoming oral report, Mr. Frond lends Tina a crystal that his new girlfriend alleges has special powers.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

'The Simpsons'

Tonight on a new episode of The Simpsons, when Grampa falls victim to a phone scammer, the Simpsons set out on a mission of vengeance to get his money back.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

'The Great North'

Tonight on a new episode of The Great North, a punk band invites Ham to audition after hearing him scream. Meanwhile, Honeybee and Wolf get their first directing gig.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.