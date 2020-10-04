What's on TV for Sunday, October 4

The NBA Playoffs continue tonight with game 3 between the Miami Heat and LA Lakers. The Simpsons head to Italy tonight on FOX, and the Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers tonight, live form Levi’s Stadium in California.

NBA Playoffs

Following up last night’s game, tonight the LA Lakers are taking on the Miami Heat is game 3 of the NBA Finals. Like pervious games, tonight’s game is being played from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida where the NBA has been quarantining together to finish the season.

The Simpsons

The newest season of The Simpsons continues tonight with episode 2. Tonight Marge and Homer are in Rome where they get into an argument about Homer’s ambition. As part of the discussion, they imagine what the roman version of what their life would look like if Homer was more career driven.

Weird But True - “Our Solar System”

Charlie learns that the Global Space Administration is looking for researchers and explorers to go on the Interplanetary Expedition – a one-way trip to explore the solar system. Carly is nervous because a one-way ticket means that they would never come back! So, both she and Charlie head to the Mars habitat in Hawaii to experience what it is like to live in outer space. Renowned astrophysicist Michio Kaku is a special guest star, playing fictional character Buster Infinity.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

A broadcaster recounts his life, and the evolutionary history of life on Earth, to grieve the loss of wild places and offer a vision for the future in this Netflix Original documentary.

Sunday Night Football is back! Tonight the Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers, live from Levi’s Stadium in California. The Gages currently have a 0-2-1 record and San Francisco 2-1. Live other games, tonight’s game will be played without a live audience.

