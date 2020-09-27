What's on TV for Sunday, September 27

While in-person concerts are likely off the table for a while, tonight you can catch the first night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on the CW with performances by Coldplay, Alicia Keys, and more.

Tonight the Green Bay Packers take on the New Orleans Saints in some Sunday night football, and there’s a new episode of Top Gear on BBC.

iHeartRadio Music Festival

The iHeartRadio music festival is going virtual. Tonight is night 1 of the festival and features live performances from stages in Los Angeles and Nashville, performances that are going to happen in front of a virtual audience. Like other virtual events, this is bound to be a feat to watch if only for how they pull it off. The show is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and is expected to include performances from Alicia Keys, Migos, Thomas Rhett, Coldplay, BTS and more.

Watch at 8pm on the CW

Are you ready for some football? Tonight the Green Bay Packers take on New Orleans Saints. The game is being played from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Watch at 8:20pm EDT on NBC

Top Gear

Tonight on Top Gear Freddie and Chris tackle the toughest off-road race on the planet: the brutal Baja 1000. Out on track, there is a showdown between a Renault hot hatch, a Porsche sports car, and an old Lamborghini. Laurence and Emilia Fox are the studio guests.

Watch at 8pm on BBC

Sneakerheads

In this Netflix Original, Devin (Allen Maldonado), a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G’s in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby’s (Andrew Bachelor) get-rich-quick schemes. Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he’s fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive “Zeroes,” the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Wilderness of Error: Docu-Series Premiere (Episodes 1-3)

A Wilderness of Error is a five-part documentary series based on the book of the same name by filmmaker and author Errol Morris, who also appears in the series. When Green Beret Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald is sent to prison after being convicted of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters, a storm of swirling narratives challenges the very ability to find the truth all the while overshadowing a chilling possibility: MacDonald may be an innocent man. Marc Smerling re-investigates the complicated case that has spanned decades in an attempt to find the truth.

Watch anytime on Hulu

The Good Place

If you haven't watch The Good Place yet, do yourself a favor and settle in for some prime binge watching this weekend. Netflix just added season 4 of the popular series which is absolutely worth a watch.

Watch anytime on Netflix