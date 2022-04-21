What's on TV for Thursday, April 21

Top picks tonight

Ghosts

On the Ghosts season 1 finale, Jay and Sam are ready to open their bed and breakfast, unleashing a hoard of bored ghosts on unexpecting guests. But Thor's pettiness comes back to bite them when a competing B&B reveals itself as the byproduct of a nasty Norse curse.

Watch Ghosts at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

The Flight Attendant

The HBO Max original series The Flight Attendant returns for season 2, releasing the first two episodes. In this new season, Cassie Bowden is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

Watch The Flight Attendant on HBO Max.

NBA playoffs

First round action of the NBA playoffs continues tonight with a trio of games to watch:

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on TNT

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on NBA TV

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on TNT

NHL hockey

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs are taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning in a little hockey. Tonight's game is being played from Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Watch Maple Leafs vs Lightning at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ESPN.

How We Roll

Tonight on a new episode of How We Roll, when Tom travels out of town for his first bowling tournament, he has the rough realization that his bowling idols are now his rivals.

Watch How We Roll at 9:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Bull

Tonight on a new episode of Bull, Bull puts aside his personal grievances to help AUSA Reilly, who prosecuted him for jury tampering, bring one of the world's most dangerous drug lords to justice.

Watch Bull at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Young Sheldon

On a new episode of Young Sheldon, George and Mary insist on meeting the new woman in Georgie's life. Also, Sheldon and Missy have suspicions about what's going on with their family.

Watch Young Sheldon at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

United States of Al

On a new United States of Al tonight, Riley begins to feel guilty about his affair with Vanessa after a heart-to-heart with her boyfriend, Freddy. Also, Al's family wants to arrange a marriage for him at home.

Watch United States of Al at 8:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.