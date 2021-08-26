What's on TV for Thursday, August 26

2020 Paralympics coverage continues tonight! Jake takes an old friend for a ride on a new episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Talon and Luna recruit an old friend to help them find an ancient key on The Outpost.



2020 Paralympics

Coverage of the 2020 Paralympics continues tonight with coverage of track & field, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair rugby, track cycling and goalball.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC Sports

Archer: Season 12

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?

Watch anytime on Hulu

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Tonight on a new episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake takes an old friend for a ride and then when the FBI takes over a high-profile case, Jake keeps digging. Amy and Rosa negotiate with O'Sullivan and the police union.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Making It

Tonight on a new episode of Making It, The season three Master Maker is crowned as Nick and Amy task everyone with a Making It staple - The Shed Hack.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

The Outpost

Tonight on a new episode of The Outpost, Talon and Luna recruit an old friend to help them find an ancient key. Tobin and Falista have an extraordinary meeting.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Motel Makeover

Two budding hospitality entrepreneurs look to expand their empire by renovating an old motel in Ontario — just as the COVID-19 pandemic hits.

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Globe

Tonight on The Globe, the chefs travel virtually to Florence, Italy, and create pasta from scratch. Then, three chefs head to Memphis to make barbecue.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network