What's on TV for Thursday, August 26
By Emily Price
2020 Paralympics coverage continues tonight!
2020 Paralympics coverage continues tonight! Jake takes an old friend for a ride on a new episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Talon and Luna recruit an old friend to help them find an ancient key on The Outpost.
2020 Paralympics
Coverage of the 2020 Paralympics continues tonight with coverage of track & field, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair rugby, track cycling and goalball.
Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC Sports
Archer: Season 12
Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?
Watch anytime on Hulu
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Tonight on a new episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake takes an old friend for a ride and then when the FBI takes over a high-profile case, Jake keeps digging. Amy and Rosa negotiate with O'Sullivan and the police union.
Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC
Making It
Tonight on a new episode of Making It, The season three Master Maker is crowned as Nick and Amy task everyone with a Making It staple - The Shed Hack.
Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC
The Outpost
Tonight on a new episode of The Outpost, Talon and Luna recruit an old friend to help them find an ancient key. Tobin and Falista have an extraordinary meeting.
Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW
Motel Makeover
Two budding hospitality entrepreneurs look to expand their empire by renovating an old motel in Ontario — just as the COVID-19 pandemic hits.
Watch anytime on Netflix
The Globe
Tonight on The Globe, the chefs travel virtually to Florence, Italy, and create pasta from scratch. Then, three chefs head to Memphis to make barbecue.
Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network
