What's on TV for Thursday, August 5

Coverage of the Olympics continues tonight with coverage of the men's park final in skateboarding. The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, and amateur chefs must identify ingredients in a blind taste test and then use them to create a delicious dish with the help of Top Chef alums on a new episode of Top Chef Amateurs.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Olympics 2020

Coverage of the Olympics continues tonight with coverage of the men's park final in skateboarding, the women's platform final in diving and finals in the men's 400m, decathlon, and heptathlon in track & field.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Tonight the Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The game is being played from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Atlanta Braves are taking on the St. Louis Cardinals in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from Busch Stadium.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ESPN

The Outpost

Tonight on a new episode of The Outpost, Garret leads a rebellion. Talon and Zed track a Lu Qiri to find a new enemy. Falista recruits Wren and Janzo to serve a specific purpose. Luna faces her greatest challenge yet.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Deadliest Catch

Tonight on Deadliest Catch, when Mandy devises a plan for partnering, Sig must rethink his own hard-won tactics; on the Time Bandit, and John and Josh conspire to outmaneuver a Russian captain.

Watch at 10pm EDT on Animal Planet

Top Chef Amateurs

Tonight on a new episode of Top Chef Amateurs, nothing makes "sense" for two amateur chefs who must identify ingredients in a blind taste test and then use them to create a delicious dish with the help of Top Chef alums.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Bravo

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Season 3 of Car Masters: Rust to Riches is available now on Netflix. As Gotham Garage's star rises, Mark broadens his business strategy beyond "upgrade and trade" as he courts clients with big ideas and deep pockets.

Watch anytime on Netflix