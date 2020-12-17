What's on TV for Thursday, December 17

Need a little fur therapy? Tonight you have not one, but two options for great puppy content. Tonight the CW is airing Dogs of the Year highlighting some of the best dog stories of the year. After that, you can stick around to catch a new episode of World’s Funniest Animals. There are also new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Young Sheldon, and more.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

The Los Angeles Chargers are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders tonight in Thursday Night football. Tonight's game is being played live from Allegiant stadium, the home of the Raiders.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Dogs of the Year

With the year we’ve all had, we all deserve the opportunity to just look at some cute dogs for a while. Tonight Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner count down the Top 10 dog stories of 2020. They’re all dogs that have made some major accomplishments include a dog named Ariel that can detect seizures and Hansel, the first Pitbull to become a firefighting K9.

Watch at 8pm EST on the CW

Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon has been of my favorite go-tos for binging over the past few months. Tonight in a new episode Dale and Meemaw work out some relationship issues while playing Dungeons and Dragons with Sheldon and Missy.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

Homeschool Musical Class of 2020

Inspired by Tony Award-winning actress Laura Benanti’s online movement #SunshineSongs, in which she offered to be an audience for the students around the country whose spring musicals were cancelled because of COVID-19, this television event will give students the opportunity to sing and dance like the stars they are, from the safety of their homes.

Watch anytime on HBO

Grey's Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy continues to address the current pandemic in its newest episode. Tonight Seattle Pres is overloaded, which means Grey Sloan Memorial faces new pressures and is on surge capacity protocol.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC

Tiny Pretty Things

When an attack brings down the star student at an elite ballet school, her replacement enters a world of lies, betrayal — and cutthroat competition.

Watch anytime on Netflix

World's Funniest Animals

Along the same lines as my Dogs of the Year suggestion above, if you’re looking for something to watch to take your mind off the world, there’s a new episode of World’s Funniest Animals tonight. Tonight promises videos of a bad-to-the-bone bulldog, a hind-leg hopping hound, a door-smashing deer, and a kitty who doesn't wanna be caught.

Watch at 9pm EST on the CW