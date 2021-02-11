What's on TV for Thursday, February 11
By Emily Price
The Miami Heat are taking on the Houston Rockets at 7:30pm!
NBC is leading the way with new shows tonight with new episodes of Mr. Mayor, Law & Order: SVU and Superstore. Gordon Ramsey is working with the chefs to create some great Italian dishes tonight on Hell’s Kitchen.
NBA Basketball
Tonight the Miami Heat are taking on the Houston Rockets in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Rockets, Toyota Center.
Watch at 7:30pm EST on TNT
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
After taking a few weeks off, Law & Order: SVU is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight the team questions a group of college roommates when one of them goes missing during COVID-19 lockdown.
Watch at 9pm EST on NBC
Hell's Kitchen
Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen is back with a new episode tonight. Tonight The Red Team selects a member of the Blue Team to go head-to-head with them in a challenge to create reinterpreted classic Italian dishes.
Watch at 8pm EST on FOX
Mr. Mayor
Tonight on a new episode of Mr. Mayor, an avocado shortage causes issues for the city of LA. Meanwhile, Mikaela has been having trouble sleeping and discovers a unique solution: listening to Arpi's presentations.
Watch at 8pm EST on NBC
Superstore
On a new episode of Superstore, Glenn is confused by some of Zephra's new store policies and asks Sandra and Marcus to help him understand what's going on. Meanwhile, a memory lapse causes Jonah to question his friendship with Garrett.
Watch at 8:30pm EST on NBC
Red Dot
On a hiking trip to rekindle their marriage, a couple find themselves fleeing for their lives in the unforgiving wilderness from an unknown shooter in this Netflix film.
Watch anytime on Netflix
