What's on TV for Thursday, July 30, 2020

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

Those of us of a certain age can recall waking early on a Saturday morning to get our Transformers fix. This was long before the movies, and I don't recall being concerned about any "AllSpark." (Could be I'm mistaken on that front, though. It's been a while.)

But that was this, this is now, and today the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy is available as a Netflix Anime original. The gist: On their dying planet, the Autobots and Decepticons battle fiercely for control of the AllSpark in the Transformers universe's origin story.

Frayed

Sarah Kendall is lying. Well, not Sarah Kendall, precisely. Sammy Cooper is lying. Lying her way through the end of the '80s in London. Only, she's about to have to do it back home in Australia.

Here's the gist of the series, which premiere's today:

Set in 1989, this comedy follows the journey of Sammy Cooper, a fabulously wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to her hometown in Newcastle, Australia. In coming home, Sammy must revisit her past and the events that led her to flee as a teenager years ago.

Watch on HBO Max

In My Skin

If you can't get enough British schoolyard drama and hijinx, you'll want to check out this 2018 BBC Three series, which premieres today on Hulu.

English League Championship

Fulham and Cardiff City go at it today in a second-leg semifinal in the English Football League's highest level. (It's one step below the Premier League, which wrapped up its season last Sunday.) Brentford beat Swansea in the other semifinal and awaits the winner of today's game in the championship.

Watch at 2:45 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+

MLS Is Back Tournament Quarterfinal

Just seven games to go in the MLS season's opening tournament. (Which will be followed by a truncated regular season.)

Tonight, Philadelphia takes on Sporting Kansas City in the first of the four quarterfinal matchups. Philadelphia is favored, but don't count out KC just yet.

Watch at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

Major League Baseball

The boys of summer are back for a short season (thanks, COVID!), and tonight Fox will bring you one of two games. You'll either get the Boston Red Sox at the New York Mets, or Florida at Atlanta.

No fans or not, it's still good to have them back.

Watch at 7 p.m. Eastern on Fox

Holey Moley 2: The Sequel

Seriously, if you've yet to watch this — it's just too much fun.

Mini-golf lovers from around the country compete on an extreme obstacle golf course to win $25,000 and a trip to the finals on "Mt. Holey Moley." Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai host, with the NBA's Stephen Curry (yes, you read that right) as the resident golf pro.