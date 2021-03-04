What's on TV for Thursday, March 4

Tonight you have a pretty solid list to choose from when it comes to new TV. Young Sheldon, Superstore, and Mom are all showing new episodes tonight. Michigan State is taking on Michigan in some basketball, and on a new episode of Hell's Kitchen, the chef's are cooking steak.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

College Basketball

It's a Michigan on Michigan battle tonight as the Michigan state Spartans take on the Michigan Wolverines in some basketball. tonight's game is being played from the home of The Wolverines.

Watch at 7pm EST on ESPN

Mom

Tonight on a new episode of Mom, Bonnie and Adam's romantic dinner gets interrupted on Valentine's Day while some of the other ladies are struggling with love. the group also takes a particular interest in Wendy's new relationship.

Watch at 9pm EST on CBS

Superstore

We're getting close to the series finale of Superstore. On tonight's new episode, it's the store's first deep cleaning since the start of the pandemic, which leads to a few surprises. Glenn also decides to convince Garrett to help throw a party for the employees to improve morale.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Young Sheldon

Tonight on Young Sheldon, Sheldon goes on a campaign in order to become Dr. Linkletter's lab assistant. Meanwhile, Georgie enlists the help of the drama teacher for a surprising new business venture.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

Murder Among the Mormons

Salt Lake City, 1985. A series of pipe bombs kills two people and severely injures another, jolting the epicenter of the LDS Church. The murders send further shockwaves through the community when a trove of early Mormon letters and diaries are found destroyed in the vehicle of the third victim, Mark Hofmann, a renowned collector of rare documents, including the infamous White Salamander Letter — an artifact whose contents threatened to shake the very foundations of Mormonism.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Hell's Kitchen

Tonight on Hell's Kitchen, the nine remaining chefs take on the infamous "blind taste test" challenge. Later, the chef;'s take on "steak night" with some very different results.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX