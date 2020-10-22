What's on TV for Thursday, October 22

Thursday Night Football is back tonight with a matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 40th birthday on Keeping up with the Kardashians, and NBC has a new episode of its quarantine-themed show Connecting… airing tonight.

The New York Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles tonight in Monday Night Football. Tonight's game will be played live from Lincoln Financial Field. The Giants are currently ranked 1-5, while the Eagles are ranked 1-4-1 this season. No spectators will be allows to watch tonight's game in person.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Keeping up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian is 40! Tonight's show continue's last week's celebration by showing some of Kim's show highlights from over the years.

Watch at 8pm EDT on E!

The Bradshaw Bunch

In a new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch tonight, Terry prepares to announce at a NASCAR race, which will be his first public appearance since the pandemic started. Wanting to look his best, he tries getting back into shape while trying to convince Rachel to sing at the speedway.

Watch at 9pm EDT on E!

Cadaver

Cadaver is a Norwegian psychological horror film that takes us on a journey where humanity is being put to a test and stars among others Gitte Witt, Thorbjørn Harr, Thomas Gullestad) and Kingsford Siayor. In the starving aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Leonora (Gitte Witt), Jacob (Thomas Gullestad) and their daughter Alice (Tuva Olivia Remman) are on the edge of survival. One day, the local hotel invites survivors to attend a theatre play, with a meal included, as a charitable effort to help those in need. Left with no choice, the family of three decide to go to the hotel, where the director, Mathias (Thorbjørn Harr), introduces the entire hotel as the stage. Attendees are given masks to help separate them from actors, but the play takes an eerie turn when audience members start to disappear. The line between reality and theatre quickly gets blurred, until Alice disappears in front of Leo and Jacob, and there’s no longer room for doubt: Something is very wrong with Mathias’ hotel.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Connecting...

NBC is airing a new episode of its quarantined-themed show Connecting... tonight. Michelle tries to meet a pressing work deadline and prepare a dish for a socially-distanced dinner, all while fielding the world's questions about race in America. Meanwhile, Garret and Ben find a way to escape from it all.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC